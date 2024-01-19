Widespread snow showers blanket the Miami Valley: How much has your city had?

The first significant widespread snowfall of 2024 is here, with snow accumulations possible through Saturday in the Miami Valley.
As of Friday morning, most communities have received more than an inch of snow, with more than 2 inches reported in parts of Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As much as 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, but communities north of Interstate 70 could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.
Snow showers will transition from widespread this morning to scattered during the afternoon.
Here’s how much snow has fallen so far:
Butler County
- Beckett Ridge: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- New Miami: 1.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Friday
Clark County
- No totals reported as of 8 a.m. Friday
Darke County
- Bradford: 0.9 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Friday
- Versailles: 1.3 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
Greene County
- Beavercreek: 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Fairborn: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Xenia: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Xenia: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
Miami County
- Troy: 1.3 inches as of 7:30 a.m. Friday
Montgomery County
- Centerville: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Farmersville: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Kettering: 0.2 inches as of 11 p.m. Thursday
- Miamisburg: 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Vandalia: 1.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- West Carrollton: 1.3 inches as of 5:46 a.m. Friday
Preble County
- Eaton: 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
Warren County
- Lebanon: 1.6 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Lebanon: 1.9 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
- Maineville: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2024
2
Area CVS joins others across Ohio cited for safety issues
3
Lebanon’s Michael Larson and the $110,000 ‘Press Your Luck’ scandal of...
4
Don’t follow sports? Here’s what you should know about the 14-2 Dayton...
5
Homeland Security investigation in Moraine executed search warrant...
About the Author