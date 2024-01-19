Widespread snow showers blanket the Miami Valley: How much has your city had?

BreakingNews
The first significant widespread snowfall of 2024 is here, with snow accumulations possible through Saturday in the Miami Valley.

As of Friday morning, most communities have received more than an inch of snow, with more than 2 inches reported in parts of Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As much as 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, but communities north of Interstate 70 could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.

Snow showers will transition from widespread this morning to scattered during the afternoon.

Here’s how much snow has fallen so far:

Butler County

  • Beckett Ridge: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • New Miami: 1.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Friday

Clark County

  • No totals reported as of 8 a.m. Friday

Darke County

  • Bradford: 0.9 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Friday
  • Versailles: 1.3 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday

Greene County

  • Beavercreek: 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Fairborn: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Xenia: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Xenia: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday

Miami County

  • Troy: 1.3 inches as of 7:30 a.m. Friday

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Farmersville: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Kettering: 0.2 inches as of 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Miamisburg: 2.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Vandalia: 1.1 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • West Carrollton: 1.3 inches as of 5:46 a.m. Friday

Preble County

  • Eaton: 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday

Warren County

  • Lebanon: 1.6 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Lebanon: 1.9 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
  • Maineville: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m. Friday
