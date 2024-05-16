Water rescue underway near Monument Avenue bridge in Dayton

50 minutes ago
An apparent water rescue was underway Thursday afternoon in the Great Miami River near the Monument Avenue bridge in Dayton.

ExplorePHOTOS: Crews search Great Miami River in Dayton for possible person in water

Two boats were seen in the water and the Dayton Fire Department was on the bridge itself.

Crews from the fire department and the Five Rivers MetroParks were on the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the incident was called in at 3:57 p.m. on the west bikeway near the river.

Scanner traffic indicated that a rescue was underway for someone possibly in the water.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

