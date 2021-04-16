Wilmington’s ATI wins $10.6 million U.S. Transportation Command contract

A Wilmington-based air freight company has just landed a big U.S. Transportation Command contract.
Air Transport International Inc. — also known as ATI — was awarded a task order in the estimated amount of $10,657,161 for international commercial door-to-airport cargo transportation services, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The work will be global, the DoD said.
The contract period of performance will be from April 15, 2021, through July 7, 2021.
The contract came from U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Based in Wilmington and part of Air Transport Services Group (also based in Wilmington), ATI is a charter airline that has about 1,000 employees worldwide.
Air Transport Services Group reported that its aircraft leasing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $9.3 million as a result of record deployments of leased Boeing 767s last year.
U.S. Transportation Command supports ten other U.S. combatant commands, military services, defense agencies and government organizations.