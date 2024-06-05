Wilmington’s ATSG announces immediate leadership transition

These changes were effective immediately, the air transport and leasing company said Tuesday.

Randy Rademacher, the company’s lead independent director, said in a statement that the moves demonstrate “our deep bench of talent at both the executive and board level. Last year we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at an important time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as executive chairman. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his extensive knowledge, distinguished leadership, and insights as we position ATSG for the future.”

In 2020, Hete stepped down as chief executive of ATSG, being replaced by Rich Corrado.

Hete, then 65, was expected to remain on ATSG’s board and to be elected chairman on his retirement.

Hete had served as president, CEO and a director of ATSG since 2003, and for 20 years prior to that in management at ABX Air, Inc., including serving as its president.

ATSG provides aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation services for domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services.

ATSG’s fleet includes the Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters.