Wittenberg graduation, food truck rally, Miracle Clubhouse and other weekend stories you might have missed

Dayton Fashion and Food Truck rally saw mothers, children and their small businesses

Jacquita Pridgen spent her Mother’s Day selling an array of cookies, pink-frosted cakes and other baked goods – all with her nine-month-old baby on her hip.

Her business, Qui Cakes, is a move she made after her husband encouraged her to put out her gift – baking – out into the world.

“It’s amazed me how much it’s taken off,” she said as she adjusted the headband of Baby Aris. “I like to think of myself as a pro chef at home, and I really just love to bake.”

DAYTON EATS: Latest World A’Fair puts the spotlight on ethnic cuisine

For those who were lucky enough to attend the multicultural World A’Fair festival last weekend it was a feast for the senses, especially when it came to food.

The building throughout the Green County Expo Center had aromas from many of the more than 50 countries represented, filling the air and groups of people and families could be seen around seemingly every corner enjoying as they ate.

Considering this is the largest international festival in Ohio with entertainment, education and, of course food, it’s impressive to know that the rich diversity represented at last weekend’s event flows deeply in the fabric of our community.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Miracle Clubhouse serves those with mental health needs

It’s a safe, judgment-free space designed to nurture adults recovering from mental illness.

Miami Valley’s Miracle Clubhouse offers its members a sense of community, work-structured activities, lunches, job-related and educational services.

Open to any adult with a mental health diagnosis, the Clubhouse is a service of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley and costs its members only $1 a day! It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on some holidays.

Wright State baseball: Raiders win fifth straight Horizon League title

FAIRBORN — Wright State’s Luke Arnold was just hoping his soft liner to left-center would get down for a hit to keep a promising inning alive.

But once the ball scooted past a lunging Milwaukee outfielder and rolled to the wall, he knew his tour around the bases was just beginning.

“I saw him dive when I rounded first, and I thought, ‘I probably can get three here,’” the redshirt sophomore short stop said. “But when I was coming around to third, I saw coach Metz giving me the we’re-going-home sign.”

