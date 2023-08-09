Woman dies after crash behind Dayton gas station

A Dayton woman died after a crash last week near a Siebenthaler Avenue gas station convenience store.

Lisa Clevenger, 58, died on Thursday, Aug. 3.

At about 11:49 a.m., Clevenger was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Corsica westbound on Fieldstone Drive when the car went left of the center line, hit the cement curb and crashed into the bushes behind the United Dairy Farmers building, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Police said in the report that it is unknown why Clevenger crossed the centerline and crashed.

The road was closed for about two hours and 20 minutes due to the crash, the report said.