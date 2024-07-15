Woman ID’d in fatal crash into pole in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a serious crash at 3909 Salem Avenue.

They arrived and found a maroon Buick Lucerne at an RTA pole in front of a building, the sheriff’s office said.

“It was determined the driver had lost control while traveling north on Salem Avenue near Free Pike and slid sideways into the pole,” deputies said.

The Harrison Twp. Fire Department pronounced Washington dead at the scene.