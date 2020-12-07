Woman indicted in OVI rollover crash that sent 3 to hospitals

Priscilla M. Edwards is accused of driving while impaired before a crash at 11:25 p.m. July 11 in the 1900 block of Kipling Drive in Dayton, according to her grand jury indictment and a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Edwards was headed south on Kipling Drive “at apparently an excessive rate of speed” in a red 2009 Toyota Camry, the report stated. She crossed the centerline and collided with a white 1995 Pontiac Grand Am headed the opposite way.