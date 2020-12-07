Woman indicted in OVI rollover crash that sent 3 to hospitals

A 26-year-old Harrison Twp. woman was indicted Monday in a July OVI crash that also seriously injured a child and a Dayton man.
Priscilla M. Edwards is accused of driving while impaired before a crash at 11:25 p.m. July 11 in the 1900 block of Kipling Drive in Dayton, according to her grand jury indictment and a Dayton Police Department crash report.
Edwards was headed south on Kipling Drive “at apparently an excessive rate of speed” in a red 2009 Toyota Camry, the report stated. She crossed the centerline and collided with a white 1995 Pontiac Grand Am headed the opposite way.
Both cars overturned following the impact. The Toyota came to rest at the intersection of Kipling Drive and Kings Highway, and the Pontiac wound up in a tree line east of Kipling Drive, according to the crash report.
The 38-year-old man driving the Pontiac and Edwards were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries considered serious. A 7-year-old boy riding in the back seat of the Toyota also suffered injuries believed to be serious; he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the report stated.
Edwards is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and endangering children, all felony charges, and a misdemeanor OVI charge, according to her indictment. She was issued a summons to appear Dec. 22 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.