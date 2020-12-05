X

Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured Trotwood man

By Jen Balduf

A 63-year-old Dayton man was indicted Friday for an alcohol-related crash that seriously injured a 22-year-old Trotwood man.

Eston V. Putman is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Putman was driving a blue 1994 GMC Safari van around 11 p.m. June 11 south on Liscum Drive when he tried to turn left onto Thistle Drive in Dayton. That’s when he collided with an orange 2006 Ford Escape sport-utility vehicle headed north on Liscum Drive. The impact caused the SUV to overturn and go off the road until it crashed into a retaining wall, according to a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report.

Putman was issued a summons to appear Dec. 15 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

