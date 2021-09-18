dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman dies in U.S. 40 crash after pulling into path of sedan in Miami County

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 47-year-old woman was killed Friday evening after she pulled the SUV she was driving onto U.S. 40 into the path of a sedan in Bethel Twp.

The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on U.S. 40, also known as West National Road, at Solar Drive, which is the entrance to a mobile home park north of Huber Heights, said Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreTour de Gem is a gem of an event

The crash victim, who died at the scene, was driving a Nissan SUV that collided with an Acura sedan whose driver had the right of way, Bobb said.

The impact of the crash forced the Acura off the left side of the road but the woman driving the car was not taken to a local hospital, the lieutenant said.

Neither driver had any passengers.

Bobb did not release the name of the woman killed pending family notification; however, he said she lived in the region but was not a Miami County resident.

In Other News
1
FDA panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65+, health care workers; local
2
Have used tires? Montgomery County buyback on for Sunday after pandemic
3
Police continue to seek information in hit-skip pedestrian strike that...
4
See which 36 local schools mandate masks, which 21 don’t
5
Looking for something to do this weekend? Festivals, funk and more
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top