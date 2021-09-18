Woman dies in U.S. 40 crash after pulling into path of sedan in Miami County

A 47-year-old woman was killed Friday evening after she pulled the SUV she was driving onto U.S. 40 into the path of a sedan in Bethel Twp.
The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on U.S. 40, also known as West National Road, at Solar Drive, which is the entrance to a mobile home park north of Huber Heights, said Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash victim, who died at the scene, was driving a Nissan SUV that collided with an Acura sedan whose driver had the right of way, Bobb said.
The impact of the crash forced the Acura off the left side of the road but the woman driving the car was not taken to a local hospital, the lieutenant said.
Neither driver had any passengers.
Bobb did not release the name of the woman killed pending family notification; however, he said she lived in the region but was not a Miami County resident.