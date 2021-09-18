Woman dies in U.S. 40 crash after pulling into path of sedan in Miami County

The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on U.S. 40, also known as West National Road, at Solar Drive, which is the entrance to a mobile home park north of Huber Heights, said Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash victim, who died at the scene, was driving a Nissan SUV that collided with an Acura sedan whose driver had the right of way, Bobb said.