Tour de Gem is a gem of an event

“I believe we’ll exceed both goals due the outreach we’re making to the participating nonprofits to help them be successful in their team building and fundraising,” Chadwick said. “Additionally, we have several teams that are just getting registered that could result in a large block of riders and fundraising.”

Caption The Tour de Gem has raised more than $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations since its inception. CONTRIBUTED

Miller’s Clean Water Lemurs squad is just one of the more than 30 teams already registered. We Care Arts, Brigid’s Path, Girls on the Run of Dayton, JDRF of Southwest and Central Ohio, SICSA and the Ronald McDonald House Charities are just a few of the varied participating organizations.

“The beauty of this is that, often, the big guys make all the money while the little ones struggle and that’s not the case with this event,” Chadwick said.

This year’s event – The Wright Brothers 2021 Cycling Classic – will incorporate a live ride on Oct. 10, as well as a virtual option which runs from Sept. 24-Oct. 10. The Tour de Gem committee handles the logistics of the ride, enabling the organizations to focus on recruiting riders and soliciting donations.

“This hybrid event is just brilliant,” Miller said. “It lets anyone who is interested be a part of it.”

The in-person event will begin at RiverScape MetroPark, but the virtual ride can be any route you choose. The two-week window enables riders to log their miles – or hours for indoor bike riders – at their own pace.

“People are definitely excited for the live ride but we had talked, from the beginning, about wanting to have a virtual component,” Chadwick said. “Last year just prompted us to do it right away.”

And those Dayton gems, the riders, pedal to make a definite impact.

“I’m falling in love with the Miami Valley,” Miller said.

For more information, visit www.ms-stride.org/tourdegem.

