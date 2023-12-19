Woman seriously injured in Trotwood stabbing Sunday; 1 in custody

A woman is expected to survive after received life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Trotwood Sunday night.
Trotwood crews responded to reports of a stabbing around 8 p.m. at the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive.
A 911 caller said a man was chasing after a woman and stabbed, according to the Trotwood Police Department.
The suspect reportedly fled prior to police arrival. The victim had life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, police added.
“She is expected to survive her injuries,” police said.
The suspect was identified and arrested the same night.
Trotwood detectives also responded to the scene to investigate and collected evidence.
