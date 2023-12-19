BreakingNews
2 coffee shops hold grand openings today in Dayton region

Woman seriously injured in Trotwood stabbing Sunday; 1 in custody

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

A woman is expected to survive after received life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Trotwood Sunday night.

Trotwood crews responded to reports of a stabbing around 8 p.m. at the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive.

A 911 caller said a man was chasing after a woman and stabbed, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

ExploreFairborn rejects Wawa store/fuel station as business seeks Ohio expansion

The suspect reportedly fled prior to police arrival. The victim had life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, police added.

“She is expected to survive her injuries,” police said.

The suspect was identified and arrested the same night.

Trotwood detectives also responded to the scene to investigate and collected evidence.

In Other News
1
AES Ohio continues ‘Gift of Power’ assistance program
2
Why Keith Byars is one of the best athletes ever from Dayton
3
Five things to know about declining church attendance
4
How is sex ed taught in your district? Search the data
5
Thousands of local property owners had their taxable values lowered...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top