JUST IN: Fairborn rejects Wawa store/fuel station as business seeks Ohio expansion

The hearing involved more than 20 speakers with opponents of the plan outnumbering supporters by nearly a four to one margin.

Council’s decision followed a July recommendation by the city’s planning commission to deny the proposal.

Wawa’s plans have included a 5,919-square-foot site on 2.2 acres near Interstate 675 at 600 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, city records show. Fairborn initially had planned to hold the public hearing in August, but delayed it until this week.

Wawa received approval in September to build a site in Huber Heights. The business has said it plans to open 60 stores in Ohio in the next 10 years.

The Fairborn plans have included 30-35 full-time jobs at a site that would be open 24 hours a day, city records show.

Wawa has been seeking a change to Fairborn’s zoning on a site that has two buildings, according to city records.

Community concerns about the plan include too many gas stations in the area, opposition to a 24-hour operation, safety and traffic issues, a decrease in nearby residential property values and the sale of alcoholic beverages, among others, Fairborn records state.

Project representatives have held community meetings with residents to address their concerns, according to the city.

“Staff is supportive that this convenient store in conjunction with the fuel-service use can co-exist with adjacent commercial and residential uses,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said in an Aug. 3 memo.

Plans for Wawa called for the demolition of buildings and a parking lot, to be replaced for retail and restaurant use with eight double-sided fuel pumps, according to the city.

In the past two years, multiple gas station/convenience store chains have made plans to expand in the Dayton area, with Sheetz and Wawa newly launching, UDF opening an expanded style of store, and Casey’s expanding the Ohio footprint they started about five years ago.

Wawa, a gas station chain known for its food and beverage offerings like custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks, announced in December 2022 plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The company has about 1,000 stores located in the eastern states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C.