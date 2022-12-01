BreakingNews
Woman killed in Washington Twp. crash identified
Woman seriously injured in Xenia house fire

A woman had serious injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns, following a house fire in Xenia early Thursday morning.

The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, Xenia fire Deputy Chief Mike Bogan said.

Another adult and a juvenile at the home were not injured.

The fire was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Saxony Drive. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of the home and flames were coming from a window in the back of the house, Bogan said.

A damage estimate was not available but the home is not habitable. The home has heavy smoke damage throughout it and fire damage to a bedroom, Bogan said.

The home appeared to have working fire alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

