Man accused of attempted murder, firing shots on Halloween in Xenia

A 26-year-old man facing attempted murder charges is accused of firing shots at people inside a vehicle on Halloween in Xenia.
Dante Jamal Bland has a Dec. 9 pretrial hearing before Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter, who set his bail at $750,000.
Bland was indicted Nov. 10 for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and tampering with evidence.
Xenia police were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 31 to the area of 1183 Fredrick Drive to multiple reports of shots fired from a silver Honda Accord.
One witness provided a photo of the car and license plate to police, who found Bland at the car owner’s apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Xenia Municipal Court.
Bland reportedly admitted to police that he fired shots at people inside a white car after he was shown “a screen shot of the video showing Dante leaning out of the passenger window shooting,” the affidavit stated.
Officers checking the area of the shots fired incident found about 17 9mm shell casings along the road on Frederick Drive and the intersection of Wilson Drive. Inside the Accord, police found several shell casings on the vehicle and a shell casing inside.
Bland’s trial is scheduled to start Jan. 9, according to court records. He remains held in the Greene County Jail.
Credit: Greene County Jail
Credit: Greene County Jail
