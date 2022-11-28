dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of attempted murder, firing shots on Halloween in Xenia

Local News
By
5 hours ago

A 26-year-old man facing attempted murder charges is accused of firing shots at people inside a vehicle on Halloween in Xenia.

Dante Jamal Bland has a Dec. 9 pretrial hearing before Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter, who set his bail at $750,000.

Bland was indicted Nov. 10 for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and tampering with evidence.

Xenia police were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 31 to the area of 1183 Fredrick Drive to multiple reports of shots fired from a silver Honda Accord.

One witness provided a photo of the car and license plate to police, who found Bland at the car owner’s apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Xenia Municipal Court.

Bland reportedly admitted to police that he fired shots at people inside a white car after he was shown “a screen shot of the video showing Dante leaning out of the passenger window shooting,” the affidavit stated.

Officers checking the area of the shots fired incident found about 17 9mm shell casings along the road on Frederick Drive and the intersection of Wilson Drive. Inside the Accord, police found several shell casings on the vehicle and a shell casing inside.

Bland’s trial is scheduled to start Jan. 9, according to court records. He remains held in the Greene County Jail.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

In Other News
1
Warren County records new monkeypox case
2
How many kids have vaccine exemptions at your kid’s school? Search the...
3
16 people die in Ohio crashes over Thanksgiving weekend
4
First Ohio measles outbreak in 8 years sends 13 unvaccinated kids to...
5
Firefighter suffers minor injury after recreational fire spreads to...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top