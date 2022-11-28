Man accused of attempted murder, firing shots on Halloween in Xenia

Bland reportedly admitted to police that he fired shots at people inside a white car after he was shown “a screen shot of the video showing Dante leaning out of the passenger window shooting,” the affidavit stated.

Officers checking the area of the shots fired incident found about 17 9mm shell casings along the road on Frederick Drive and the intersection of Wilson Drive. Inside the Accord, police found several shell casings on the vehicle and a shell casing inside.

Bland’s trial is scheduled to start Jan. 9, according to court records. He remains held in the Greene County Jail.