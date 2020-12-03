Woman starts jail sentence; motorcyclist killed in 2018 crash

A woman began her jail sentence this week following the death of a motorcyclist in an October 2018 head-on collision near Germantown,
Tina Maria Smith, 57, of German Twp., reported Tuesday to the Montgomery County Jail for her 90-day term after she previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.
Smith was the driver of a gold 2007 Kia headed north around 6:35 a.m. Oct. 1, 2018, on Carlisle Pike in German Twp. She went left of center on a curve and struck a red 2007 Harley Davidson head-on. The motorcycle rider, 52-year-old Gregory S. Bunn of West Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bunn was wearing his helmet but was ejected, according to a traffic crash report from the German Twp. Police Department.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Smith pleaded guilty July 8, 2020, to vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor. She was sentenced in August to 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended, scheduled to begin Dec. 1.
In addition to her jail sentence, Smith’s driver’s license was suspended for five years with no driving privileges and she must take an eight-hour remedial driving course in addition to fines and court costs, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.