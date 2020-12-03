Woman starts jail sentence; motorcyclist killed in 2018 crash

Tina Maria Smith, 57, of German Twp., reported Tuesday to the Montgomery County Jail for her 90-day term after she previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.

Smith was the driver of a gold 2007 Kia headed north around 6:35 a.m. Oct. 1, 2018, on Carlisle Pike in German Twp. She went left of center on a curve and struck a red 2007 Harley Davidson head-on. The motorcycle rider, 52-year-old Gregory S. Bunn of West Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bunn was wearing his helmet but was ejected, according to a traffic crash report from the German Twp. Police Department.