Coroner IDs victim in fatal motorcycle crash in German Twp.

German Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle

News | Oct 1, 2018
By Breaking News Staff

UPDATE@12:17 p.m.:

The person who died in the motorcycle crash has been identified as Gregory Bunn, 52, of West Alexandria, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

UPDATE @ 7:50 a.m: The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has been called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Carlisle Pike.

No other details were immediately available.

Carlisle Pike remains blocked in both directions near Ohio 4 and South Butter Street.

INITIAL REPORT

Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Carlisle Pike Monday morning.

Initial reports indicate serious injuries resulted from the crash, with CareFlight being put on standby around 6:40 a.m.

Carlisle Pike is blocked in both directions in the 9700 block.

