Coroner IDs victim in fatal motorcycle crash in German Twp.

UPDATE@12:17 p.m.:
The person who died in the motorcycle crash has been identified as Gregory Bunn, 52, of West Alexandria, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.
UPDATE @ 7:50 a.m: The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has been called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Carlisle Pike.
No other details were immediately available.
Carlisle Pike remains blocked in both directions near Ohio 4 and South Butter Street.
INITIAL REPORT
Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Carlisle Pike Monday morning.
Initial reports indicate serious injuries resulted from the crash, with CareFlight being put on standby around 6:40 a.m.
Carlisle Pike is blocked in both directions in the 9700 block.
We will continue to update this developing story.