Woman who unknowingly helped advance medical science part of free Sinclair event

Family of Henrietta Lacks to speak at event about HeLa cells and how they continues to help people.

Sinclair Community College is honoring Henrietta Lacks and the contribution her cells, samples of which were taken without her consent, to the advancement of medical science during an event open to the public on Wednesday, April 3.

In 1951, while being treated for cervical cancer, Lacks’ cells, known as HeLa cells, were taken without her or her family’s knowledge or consent. Unlike other cells that had been studied, Lacks’ cells could be kept alive indefinitely, doubling every 20–24 hours.

Since 1951, HeLa cells have been responsible for scientific medical advancements related to viruses, cancer, vaccines and human genetics. The HeLa cell line continues to be used in medical research.

On Wednesday, April 3, Lacks’ family will speak at “History, Heritage, and Henrietta” at 6 p.m. in Smith Auditorium located in Building 12 of Sinclair’s Dayton campus. The event is free to the public.

The family of Henrietta Lacks will discuss her life, her legacy and its significance for health equity and social justice, as well as how the HeLa Cells advanced scientific discoveries.

Guest speakers include Veronica Robinson a Lacks family descendant, and Victoria Baptiste, great-granddaughter to Henrietta Lacks and a registered nurse.

