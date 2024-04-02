Woman who unknowingly helped advance medical science part of free Sinclair event

Explore Local job fair to have nearly 100 employers present

Since 1951, HeLa cells have been responsible for scientific medical advancements related to viruses, cancer, vaccines and human genetics. The HeLa cell line continues to be used in medical research.

On Wednesday, April 3, Lacks’ family will speak at “History, Heritage, and Henrietta” at 6 p.m. in Smith Auditorium located in Building 12 of Sinclair’s Dayton campus. The event is free to the public.

The family of Henrietta Lacks will discuss her life, her legacy and its significance for health equity and social justice, as well as how the HeLa Cells advanced scientific discoveries.

Guest speakers include Veronica Robinson a Lacks family descendant, and Victoria Baptiste, great-granddaughter to Henrietta Lacks and a registered nurse.