WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Carrie Dorger, owner of Spavia Austin Landing

Answer: I am a franchisee of Spavia Day Spa, a resort-inspired day spa, which also has more than 55 other locations across the United States. I have a professional background in hospitality, so the spa industry has always interested me. That interest and understanding of the industry ultimately led me to become a part of the Spavia team as a franchisee.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: After a successful 20-plus years in sales, I decided I wanted a career change. I wanted to be an important and helpful part of my local community, and I wanted a role where I could have a positive impact on someone else’s life. My background is in hospitality, so owning a spa was a natural progression for me. I joined the Spavia Day Spa team as a franchisee because the brand is focused on making a difference one guest at a time, and I wanted to help them achieve that mission. I love what I do. I love seeing our guests happy and relaxed after a spa service. I love my Spavia Austin Landing team and seeing how joyful they are from providing self-care to our guests and spending quality time with them. Everyone just seems so happy, which is why I continue to love this career path.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My husband is a huge supporter, and I often go to him for advice. He has owned his company for 30 years, so he has a lot of experience. There is also an incredible group of women who I am friends with who own their own companies, which has been helpful to have as I go through this entrepreneurial journey. These women have a wide array of professional experiences — from being an interior designer and artist to owning a dance studio, trucking company, fitness studio, coffee shop and gift shop. We are all entrepreneurs who have similar issues, challenges and successes, so we all support and lift each other up. I also have a great relationship with my Spavia team and managers. They are at Spavia Austin Landing daily, helping our spa stay continuously successful. For me, it is always important to hear what they have to say and learn from their perspectives.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Stay focused, set goals and be accountable. You are in control of your careers. There will be hiccups along the way but don’t give up.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I thought I would be a chef. I have always loved to cook. I studied Hospitality and Culinary Arts in college. Owning a day spa is not that far off base — I get to see an immediate gratification from a guest after the relaxing spa services we provide. It is similar to seeing someone satisfied after a good meal you prepare.

Q: What else would you like us to know?

A: Every September, Spavia Austin Landing and the other Spavia locations participate in the month-long, system-wide philanthropic initiative Spavia Cares. We all choose a different non-profit to focus on and we also choose how to raise funds for that organization. In the past, we have supported food banks and this year, we partnered with Transformation Trails. We donated a portion of our sales to Transformation Trails to support the organization in its mission to reduce recidivism by providing second-chance pathways into the workforce. Most of the philanthropic organizations we have supported are at the suggestions of our guests and team members. It is all about community with Spavia Cares. I am glad to be a part of the Spavia company because of their dedication to giving back not just through our services, but also through philanthropic work.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Are you a woman in business leadership or do you know one we should feature? Email details to mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.