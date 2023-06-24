Wounded Warrior Softball golf outing looking for sponsors

The Dayton Warriors Softball Fund, the all-volunteer host organization since 2016 for the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team appearances at Wright State University, is hosting their sixth annual Wounded Warrior Softball golf outing at Locust Hills Golf Cub on Friday, July 7.

This is a unique opportunity for local businesses who support veteran organizations to market their businesses and, at the same time, support Dayton-area veteran organizations like Fisher Nightingale Houses (WPAFB & Dayton VA) and Honor Flight-Dayton.

In exchange for a raffle prize, the organizers are happy to pass out marketing items like discount coupons to all the participating golfers. Sponsor hole signs are $100 and will also be used at the second outing for this group on Sept. 29 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

For an entry packet or more information about sponsorship at this outing, send e-mail to: Dayton_softball@hotmail.com.