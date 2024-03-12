WPAFB to conduct controlled burns Wednesday, Thursday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct controlled burns in multiple locations this week.
The burns will be in Area A on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Controll burns help new vegetation and also help prevent the spread of invasive species.
People in the area should not be surprised to see large plumes of smoke during controlled burn days. The timing is dependent on weather conditions and may need to be rescheduled for a later date.
The base is also scheduled to test its emergency management notification system Wednesday.
Anyone with questions can contact the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 937-522-3252.
