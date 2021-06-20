Wright Dunbar’s only restaurant to close

Plans for a Texas Beef & Cattle restaurant in downtown Dayton have stalled, at least for now.

Nunez said he has decided to take a step back, regroup, recharge and reimagine what the 2.0 version of Texas Beef & Cattle Co. could be.

Texas Beef & Cattle Co. will be open over the next two weekends, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday June 19-20 and June 26-27. Catering will be available through the end of July.

The closure is a loss for the Wright Dunbar Business District, which has welcomed a variety of new businesses in recent years and where developers have plans for some vacant storefronts and buildings.

The former Ohio Loan Co. building at 1171 W. Third St. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Earlier this month, the city received requests for commercial building permits for adaptive reuse and mixed-use projects at 1153 and 1171 W. Third St.

Dillin Corp., its affiliates and partners have proposed investing millions of dollars into properties on the 1100 block of West Third Street.

One project is a new food hall at 1100 W. Third St. that could be home to multiple businesses, including De’Lish and ILLYS Fire Pizza.