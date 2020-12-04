Wright-Patt bowling center reopens Dec. 8

Patrons must abide by the following rules and safety procedures:

· Masks will be worn at all times while in the bowling center – except while actively eating, drinking or bowling.

· Every other lane will be used to account for proper physical distancing during play.

· Ceiling fans will be on during operating hours to ensure proper airflow.

· League bowling will use one pair of lanes for each team and skip every other pair to enhance physical distancing. Example: Team 1 will bowl on lanes 5-6. Lanes 4 & 7 will be closed for bowlers to spread out and distance.

“During the recent renovation, we have missed our bowlers and the camaraderie and enthusiasm they bring to Kittyhawk Lanes. And don’t forget about our amazing food at the grill, which will be opened up for customers,” said Kristine Freels, 88th Force Support Squadron director. “While we still have to social distance and limit our patronage, we are confident that our cleaning protocols will allow customers and staff to safely enjoy activities in the bowling center.”

To ensure the health and safety of staff and bowlers, the center will have some new safety protocols.

Cleaning procedures

· Employee health checks will be mandatory at the start of each shift, including temperature check and a quick health assessment before duty begins.

· House bowling balls will be sanitized after each use and taken out of play until fully dry.

· House shoes will be sprayed with disinfectant after each use and allowed to air dry.

· The bowling center will have multiple hand-sanitation stations for customer use. Tables, touch screens for bowling and lanes will be temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization after each use.

· Bathroom-cleaning checklists will be conducted every 15 minutes to ensure proper sanitation on door handles and sinks.

· Entrance door handles will be cleaned every 15 minutes with ultraviolet-fogger disinfectant.

· During league play, only team captains will use the touch screens.

· Other than bowling balls, no towels, rosin bags or other personal belongings may be in the bowler’s area during play.

· Team captains will call all team members before arriving at the bowling center to complete a health check. Bowlers will be notified to stay home if they are not feeling well. In addition, temperature checks will be completed on all players at check-in for league bowling.

Capacity limits

· Open bowling will be limited to six people per lane, with side lanes closed.

· League bowling will be limited to four people per pair of lanes, with side lanes closed.

· Only groups of 10 or less are permitted in the bowling center at one time.

· Max number of bowlers is limited to 40 at any time in the facility.

· No parties will be allowed.

Snack bar

· Food will be served in takeout fashion for all orders.

· No dining-in during lunch.

· Bowlers may place orders from their lane and will eat by their lanes.

· All drinks will be bottled, including alcohol.

· All condiments will be in single-use packets; all silverware will be pre-wrapped and disposable.

Pro shop

· There will be limited interaction with customers in the pro shop; one person at a time.

· Customers may try on bowling shoes with proper hand sanitation. There will be no returns on bowling shoes at this time.

· Bowling ball repairs will be by appointment only.

