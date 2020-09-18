Wright-Patt child development center staff stay informed on COVID-19

To prevent COVID-19 transmission and stay up to date on the latest information regarding the virus, a series of upcoming training sessions for each child development center has started. A session was held for the Wright Field North childcare center caregivers Sept. 15 at the base theater.
Incorporating proper social distancing and use of face masks in place, Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, opened the training by thanking the childcare givers for what they do for the families of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base workforce.
“You are the force multiplier for us,” said Miller. “It is comforting for our team to know that they can trust their children under your care. That alleviates the burden and stress so they can go do whatever their mission is knowing that they trust you to take care of their little ones. They trust their family in your hands.”
The agenda for the training sessions covered such topics as an overview of COVID-19, prevention measures, contact tracing process and dispelling any misinformation regarding the virus.
“My job as the wing and installation commander is to make sure you have a safe and secure environment,” said Miller. “It’s not just about protecting our youth, it is also to protect you and we owe you a safe environment to work in. Your leadership cares about your safety and want you to feel comfortable knowing that we take your safety to heart and are providing a safe environment to work in.”
Col. Paul Burger, 88th Mission Support Group commander, relayed to the caregivers that along with providing them information on COVID-19, the training session is an opportunity to ask any questions and voice any concerns.
Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn, 88th Medical Group Public Health flight chief, briefed the caregivers on the role that Public Health plays in keeping the Wright-Patt community safe. He informed the caregivers on the contact tracing process, provided prevention measures and included high risk activities to avoid.
“Along with health care workers and security forces, childcare providers are also identified as the key workforce to be considered as high priority; that is how important you are for the installation and workforce,” said Vaughn.
Lt. Col. Michael Crowder, 88th Medical Group’s chief of Aerospace Medicine and 88th ABW Public Health Emergency officer, provided an overview of the Corona virus' progression over the years since its inception. He explained that COVID-19 in particular is similar to an upper respiratory infection and can lead to more severe issues.
“For our decision making, we follow the Ohio Department of Health’s health guides and follow the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) recommendations.”
Lastly, Crowder discussed COVID fatigue and said there are resources available to help with any mental health issues that may arise such as financial burdens, domestic abuse, depression or thoughts of suicide.
“Find ways to make you happy,” said Crowder. "Exercise, take up a hobby, get on electronic platforms such as FaceTime and connect with family and friends. It is OK to socially interact; we just have to do it safely.
“We are here for you 100 percent, our public health team,” said Crowder. “You are critically important to this installation and we cannot do this mission without you.”
Over the next two weeks, additional sessions will be held for the other child development centers to ensure all childcare providers receive the training and are provided the latest information on the virus.