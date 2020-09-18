Wright-Patt child development center staff stay informed on COVID-19

Col. Paul Burger, 88th Mission Support Group commander, relayed to the caregivers that along with providing them information on COVID-19, the training session is an opportunity to ask any questions and voice any concerns.

Master Sgt. Cass Vaughn, 88th Medical Group Public Health flight chief, briefed the caregivers on the role that Public Health plays in keeping the Wright-Patt community safe. He informed the caregivers on the contact tracing process, provided prevention measures and included high risk activities to avoid.

“Along with health care workers and security forces, childcare providers are also identified as the key workforce to be considered as high priority; that is how important you are for the installation and workforce,” said Vaughn.

Lt. Col. Michael Crowder, 88th Medical Group’s chief of Aerospace Medicine and 88th ABW Public Health Emergency officer, provided an overview of the Corona virus' progression over the years since its inception. He explained that COVID-19 in particular is similar to an upper respiratory infection and can lead to more severe issues.

“For our decision making, we follow the Ohio Department of Health’s health guides and follow the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) recommendations.”

Lastly, Crowder discussed COVID fatigue and said there are resources available to help with any mental health issues that may arise such as financial burdens, domestic abuse, depression or thoughts of suicide.

“Find ways to make you happy,” said Crowder. "Exercise, take up a hobby, get on electronic platforms such as FaceTime and connect with family and friends. It is OK to socially interact; we just have to do it safely.

“We are here for you 100 percent, our public health team,” said Crowder. “You are critically important to this installation and we cannot do this mission without you.”

Over the next two weeks, additional sessions will be held for the other child development centers to ensure all childcare providers receive the training and are provided the latest information on the virus.