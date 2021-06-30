Wright-Patt Credit Union CEO to retire this year

The chief executive of Wright-Patt Credit Union will be retiring this year, the credit union said Tuesday.
President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Fecher is retiring from his position, effective Dec. 30, 2021, ending a 26-year career at the credit union.
The credit union’s board of directors has established a formal search committee to name a successor by the end of the year, the business said.
Fecher joined WPCU in 1995 as vice president of lending, being promoted to vice president and chief operating officer two years later and serving in that role before becoming CEO in December 2000.
“We thank Doug for the transformative contributions he has made for Wright-Patt Credit Union. His leadership and collaboration will be missed, “ Joseph Linsenmeyer, chair of WPCU’s board, said in a release.
The credit union said membership grew from 156,000 to 432,000 under Fecher’s leadership since 2000. Assets also grew from from $596 million to $6.7 billion, the company said.
Other milestones:
● Member Centers more than doubled from 16 to 34
● Created myCUmortgage, a wholly-owned mortgage lending and processing company
● Since 2008, WPCU has returned more than $83 million to members annually in the form of an end of year special patronage dividend
● More than 1,172 employees work at the credit union, up from 363.
“It has been an honor and privilege leading WPCU,” Fecher said. “Credit Unions are national treasures. I believe nothing else matters except the welfare of our members. All I ever wanted to do is to make sure I did what was right for all of our stakeholders – even in this fast-changing and highly regulated world.”