Wright-Patt Credit Union CEO to retire this year

The credit union said membership grew from 156,000 to 432,000 under Fecher’s leadership since 2000. Assets also grew from from $596 million to $6.7 billion, the company said.

Other milestones:

● Member Centers more than doubled from 16 to 34

● Created myCUmortgage, a wholly-owned mortgage lending and processing company

● Since 2008, WPCU has returned more than $83 million to members annually in the form of an end of year special patronage dividend

● More than 1,172 employees work at the credit union, up from 363.

“It has been an honor and privilege leading WPCU,” Fecher said. “Credit Unions are national treasures. I believe nothing else matters except the welfare of our members. All I ever wanted to do is to make sure I did what was right for all of our stakeholders – even in this fast-changing and highly regulated world.”