Wright-Patt lands 8 on Chief Master Sergeant select list

CHIEF SELECTS
The Air Force has announced its newest chief master sergeant selects – and the list includes eight names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, 518 senior master sergeants were promoted among a pool of 2,763 under consideration Air Force-wide, a selection rate of 18.75%.
“Chief master sergeant is the pinnacle of an enlisted Airman’s career and limited to the top 1% of the enlisted force,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.
“A special thanks to the families, friends, supervisors, commanders, mentors and peers who forged these Airmen into the leaders they are today. We continue to grow remarkable leaders dedicated to service, the mission and our team. We are stronger as a result of these selections.”
Below are the eight selects for Wright-Patterson AFB (listed by organization):
Air Force Materiel Command
Senior Master Sgt. Erick Andujar
Senior Master Sgt. Aquincy Roberts
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Balderas
88th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Bruce Haskin
Senior Master Sgt. Brady Garrett
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Master Sgt. Adam Fields
School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Bridges
Senior Master Sgt. Richard Minton-Lehnert