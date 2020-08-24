X

Wright-Patt Outdoor Recreation offers many ways to get active

Whitewater rafters make the trip down the Lower Gauley river in West Virginia. Outdoor Rec white water rafting trips include 2 nights camping under the stars, camp cooking and a full day on the river experiencing up to Class 5 rapids. Lansing, West Virginia, Adventures on the George (outfitter used) (U.S. Air Force photo)
By W. Eugene Barnett, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

The Wright-Patterson Outdoor Recreation facility, located in Bldg. 95 in Area A, operates an equipment rental program with over 300 different items to rent.

“The Outdoor Recreation center provides opportunities for Airmen and families to get outside, get active and come together as a community,” said Kaley Bartosik, Outdoor Recreation director.

Current rental items include kayaks, canoes, river tubes, sporting equipment, coolers, tables, chairs, carnival games and a limited selection of bounce houses due to COVID-19 precautions.

Over-the-phone reservations are currently being taken. Pick-ups and drop-offs are by appointment only. Rental operations are open to Department of Defense cardholders, including active-duty, reserve, retirees, DOD civilians and contractors.

Upcoming programs include Paddling on Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 12; River Kayak Trip on Aug. 29, and Rappelling and Whitewater Rafting Trip, Sept. 25-27. More information can be found on Outdoor Rec’s Facebook page with links to the tentative online signups. Some programs offer two pricing levels, regular and R4R pricing. Regular pricing is for all retirees, civilians, contractors and sponsored guests. R4R (RecOn) pricing is for active-duty members and immediate family members.

Base fishing permits are currently sold over the phone and can be picked up from facility issuing the permit, Outdoor Recreation and at FamCamp, Bldg. 4057.

The Rod and Gun Club, another service offered under the Force Support Squadron located just outside of Area A and Gate 16, and also offers outdoor interests. For those who enjoy archery, trap or skeet shooting, the Rod & Gun Club is the place to go.

“We provide community service for shotgun club members,” said Dale Schock, Rod and Gun Club manager. “Members and non-members are allowed to shoot year round. The shooting range is for shotguns and archery.”

The Rod and Gun Club is open Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on holidays.

Wright-Patterson Outdoor Recreation’s FamCamp now offers 3 bunkhouses within the campground. Bunkhouses are available to rent and offer 2 twin bunk bunks and 1 queen bed in a private room. Other amenities include full size refrigerator, stove top and microwave. Bunk houses offer camp comfort for those opting out of sleeping in a tent and don’t have their own RV/camper. (U.S Air Force photo)
“Outdoor Recreation activities support the well-being and physical fitness of all our Airmen to be prepared to support the larger mission of the Air Force,” said Bartosik.

For more information or to make a reservation for your summertime fun, contact Outdoor Recreation at 937-257-9889, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. or at wrightpattfss.com/outdoor-recreation or on Facebook.com/WPOutdoorRec.

