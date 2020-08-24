Wright-Patt Outdoor Recreation offers many ways to get active

Base fishing permits are currently sold over the phone and can be picked up from facility issuing the permit, Outdoor Recreation and at FamCamp, Bldg. 4057.

The Rod and Gun Club, another service offered under the Force Support Squadron located just outside of Area A and Gate 16, and also offers outdoor interests. For those who enjoy archery, trap or skeet shooting, the Rod & Gun Club is the place to go.

“We provide community service for shotgun club members,” said Dale Schock, Rod and Gun Club manager. “Members and non-members are allowed to shoot year round. The shooting range is for shotguns and archery.”

The Rod and Gun Club is open Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on holidays.

Wright-Patterson Outdoor Recreation’s FamCamp now offers 3 bunkhouses within the campground. Bunkhouses are available to rent and offer 2 twin bunk bunks and 1 queen bed in a private room. Other amenities include full size refrigerator, stove top and microwave. Bunk houses offer camp comfort for those opting out of sleeping in a tent and don’t have their own RV/camper. (U.S Air Force photo)

“Outdoor Recreation activities support the well-being and physical fitness of all our Airmen to be prepared to support the larger mission of the Air Force,” said Bartosik.

For more information or to make a reservation for your summertime fun, contact Outdoor Recreation at 937-257-9889, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. or at wrightpattfss.com/outdoor-recreation or on Facebook.com/WPOutdoorRec.