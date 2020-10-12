Wright-Patt resumes Arbor Day celebrations in October

While Wright-Patt may be limited in its Arbor Day celebrations, there is actually something very simple all of us can do at home – plant your own tree! Trees have many benefits, not only to the environment, but also to your home. Trees can increase home value, decrease energy costs and reduce the risk of flooding. They are also great for the rest of the planet because they help moderate local climate, filter out pollutants in the air, prevent erosion and provide habitats for wildlife.

For over 20 years, Wright-Patterson AFB has been designated a Tree City USA and works hard to maintain its urban forest and local habitats. While this pandemic has changed a few things, it has not changed the need for a healthier environment. Help celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree today.