Wright-Patt Tax Center set to crank up services

The preferred way for individuals to make an appointment is to visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4cabaa2da4f5c52-wrightpatterson. Only the first two weeks will be available for appointments at this time; there may be necessary changes for following weeks.

If an individual does not have computer access, they may call 937-656-1423 to schedule a drop-off appointment.

Clients are asked to complete the required paperwork (Form 13614-C, Intake/Interview & Quality Review Sheet, found online) prior to drop-off. A contact phone number must be provided in case staffers have questions while completing the return.

All forms will be available at the Tax Center if an individual does not have access to a computer.

The expected turnaround for a tax return is three to five business days.

The center is staffed with volunteers who are active-duty, civilians and retired personnel. They have taken a basic tax-preparation course and passed a series of qualification tests but do not prepare complicated tax returns.

“Our volunteers include local retirees that have volunteered in the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Support Assistance) program for as long as the base has been running it,” Campbell said. “Our volunteers recognize the unique tax situations that predominantly affect our uniformed members.”

For more information, contact Campbell at tiffany.campbell.15@us.af.mil.

Free tax prep, filing software, consultants available at Military OneSource

MilTax preparation and e-filing software are available now through mid-October at www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-resource-center/miltax-military-tax-services/. Powered by an industry-leading tax service provider, it is designed to address situations specific to the military.

The easy-to-use, self-paced tax software walks users through a series of questions to help them complete and electronically file their federal return and up to three state tax forms. Calculations are 100% accurate – guaranteed by the software provider. Visit the Military OneSource’s software details page for more information.

The IRS announced it will start accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns Feb. 12.

If you have a question or need help getting started, reach out to MilTax consultants, who are specially trained to assist with unique tax situations specific to service members and their families.

The consultation line is available 24/7 at 800-342-9647. Users can also get in-person support at a VITA office location. More VITA information is available on the website.