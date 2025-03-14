Wright-Patt to hold disaster response training March 19

The exercise will begin in the morning that day, the 88th Air Base Wing said Friday.

“Individuals traveling on WPAFB may experience emergency vehicles, alert sirens including tornado warning sirens, temporarily blocked roadways or travel delays and should plan accordingly,” the wing said in a statement.

The base is asking personnel to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers about what they see and hear. “Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified of the event by exercise planners,” the wing said.

This exercise coincides with Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week designated March 16 to 22.