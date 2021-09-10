WPAFB on lockdown; security forces sweep NASIC building for possible active shooter

An alert sent to all base employees confirmed the lockdown. The loudspeaker confirmed the announcement again at 9:42 p.m.

Residents nearby at 10:10 p.m. reported hearing from the loudspeaker: “Take cover until all clear is heard.”

The neighbors said they heard the loudspeaker announcing the lockdown again at 10:27 p.m.

“Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” was broadcast again at 10:48 p.m.

At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

The release stated more information would be provided once it’s available.

NASIC, based at Wright-Patterson, is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the U.S. Air Force website. The center is a field operating agency that reports to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations.

Wright-Patterson has prepared for such events, most recently Aug. 18 with an “active shooter” exercise where the base went into full lockdown.

The active-shooter exercise was held in the Kittyhawk portion of the base’s Area A at building 1235.

In August 2018, an “active shooter” false alarm 911 call at the base brought local police forces to the installation.

In a search after the call to base security, a security team member shot a locked door during a room-by-room sweep of the base medical center.

The 88th Air Base Wing is one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 30,000 military, civilian and contractor employees.