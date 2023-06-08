Wright-Patterson AFB welcomes new vice commander

The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is welcoming a new vice commander later this month.
Col. Travis Pond will take on that role June 26, the wing said in a statement on its web site.
Pond is familiar with the area. He was born and raised in nearby Washington Court House, and he has worked for the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters — also at Wright-Patterson — where he has served as deputy director of contracting since July 2019, the base said.
He replaces Col. Charles Barkhurst, who the base said is leaving for Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to serve as financial management and comptroller director for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.
“I am humbled and extremely excited to join the leadership team for the 88th Air Base Wing,” Pond said. “As an Ohio native, I’m very aware of the importance of Wright-Patterson AFB to the state of Ohio, the city of Dayton and surrounding areas. Our partnership with the community is extremely important, and I look forward to becoming a part of that partnership and engagement to improve the community and support the nearly 35,000 men and women that make ‘Fly-Fight-Win’ possible for the United States Air Force.”
About the Author