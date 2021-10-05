Wright-Patterson plans ‘major emergency’ exercise Thursday

Surrounding communities may hear the sirens or base’s “giant voice” public address system. They “are advised it is part of the training exercise, unless otherwise notified,” the installation said.

Last month, a report of gunshots at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson resulted in a four-hour evening lockdown of the Greene County base, with continuous updates by the base public address system.

In the end, no shooter was found, no one was hurt, arrested or detained, base leaders said.

“We’re still working through the investigation piece, because obviously that was not a gunshot that those individuals heard. We are trying to sort through what that may have been,” Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, said in a video the next day.