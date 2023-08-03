Wright-Patterson releases new base phone directory number

If anyone wants to call an office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, there’s a new number to get started.

The Air Force base debuted a new automated phone directory line this week.

The base directory phone line is now (937) 257-1110, the 88th Air Base Wing announced on its web site.

“It’s a one-stop shop to reach the most frequently requested numbers by base callers,” the wing said.

Callers may use the number to reach offices at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, base police and fire services, pass and registration, public affairs, transportation, the base exchange and commissary, recreational services, personnel, weather, lodging and more, the wing said.

In all, the directory connects to more than 40 base offices, the wing said.

Other numbers may be found on the base’s digital telephone directory on the WPAFB website at www.wpafb.af.mil, under the “phone directory” tab.