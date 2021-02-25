Wright-Patterson spotlight: Rachel Nipper

What is your job? I am the volunteer coordinator for the Air Force Marathon. As the title suggests, I am responsible for the recruitment, training and management of over 2,400 volunteers during race week. I also manage our Charity Partner and Corporate Running programs to engage nonprofits and organizations with our event. In addition, I oversee the registration system, Race Roster, which we utilize to manage our 12,000-plus participants across the Air Force Marathon, History & Heritage Race Series and Blue Streak Time Trial events.

What’s your favorite part of the job?