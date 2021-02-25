Wright-Patterson spotlight: Rachel Nipper

Name: Rachel Nipper, NF-3
Unit of assignment: 88th Mission Support Group, Air Force Marathon Office
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? 14 months
What is your job? I am the volunteer coordinator for the Air Force Marathon. As the title suggests, I am responsible for the recruitment, training and management of over 2,400 volunteers during race week. I also manage our Charity Partner and Corporate Running programs to engage nonprofits and organizations with our event. In addition, I oversee the registration system, Race Roster, which we utilize to manage our 12,000-plus participants across the Air Force Marathon, History & Heritage Race Series and Blue Streak Time Trial events.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Getting to work side-by-side with our volunteers. Although we were not able to see all of our volunteers last year due to the (COVID-19) cancellation, we did have a few limited volunteer opportunities for preparing and shipping race packets. It was so wonderful to see those volunteers, and it just makes me that much more excited for the Air Force Marathon in September.