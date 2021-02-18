Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a public affairs specialist who serves as the social media manager for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I’m responsible for creating and curating content for 88 ABW’s social media platforms to inform, educate and, at times, entertain Team Wright-Patt about Airmen and base, Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force missions by sharing stories and content that show our role and how the wing supports those missions.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?