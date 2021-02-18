Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name: Leticia Hopkins, GS-11
Duty title: Social media manager
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a public affairs specialist who serves as the social media manager for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I’m responsible for creating and curating content for 88 ABW’s social media platforms to inform, educate and, at times, entertain Team Wright-Patt about Airmen and base, Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force missions by sharing stories and content that show our role and how the wing supports those missions.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
As the social media manager, I help Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander; base leaders and organizations virtually communicate and interact with Team Wright-Patt Airmen, the Dayton community and public. Social media allows us get information out quicker and reach a wider audience at any time of the day, regardless of whether or not people are on duty. It’s important that we’re able to effectively reach, communicate and engage with base personnel, our community partners and leaders, and the public.