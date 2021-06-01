Wright State Athletics Committee will hear from a trio of possible consultants

“Obviously, we all want to do this in the best possible way,” Grunder said.

In April, the committee said it was weighing the hiring of an outside firm to help with its task. Several members expressed concerns that their mandate may be too much for the completion of a fair and detailed report in less than a year.

The body had before it proposals from five firms at the start of the meeting — College Sports Associates, College Sports Solutions, Collegiate Consulting, the Pictor Group and MRJ Advisors. The firms offer consulting and executive search functions for college athletic programs, among other services.

Among the issues the committee is weighing is the role of intercollegiate athletics for the university and its students. Members also want to understand how the pandemic has changed college sports both financially and in terms of participation.

The focus comes at a time when Wright State, like other universities, is wrestling with challenged finances and an altered landscape for higher education in general. Wright State in particular has been dealing with a student body that has gotten smaller over the years.

In February, Wright State officials said the institution had seen about a 30% decline in enrollment in the last five years.

Wright State cut three sports last year: men’s and women’s tennis and softball. The move left the university with 11 sports, six for women and five for men. Seth Bauguess, a spokesman for Wright State, has said the university has 194 undergraduate student athletes.

The elimination of the sports programs was part of a larger Wright State budget plan designed to stabilize operations as enrollment declined, the school said. The COVID-19 pandemic “has accelerated the need for all areas of the university to reduce expenditures,” according to the university.