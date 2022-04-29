Wright State enrollment chief “cautiously optimistic” about fall numbers

Schaurer said the university will continue efforts to make sure students do end up on Wright State’s campus in the fall. Her office began a letter-writing campaign that will send accepted students a handwritten note in the mail signed by a Wright State student, staff member or member of the faculty.

“As we look at what indicates a student will ultimately enroll, it’s things like creating or completing that statement of intent, attending orientation and registering for classes,” she said.

Schaurer offered packets of letters to the trustees, and some took her up on the offer. Schaurer said a handwritten note like their campaign can make admitted students feel special and wanted.

“The students feel like schools want them,” she said. “They feel special. They feel like they really were desired by the university.”

The university has also been holding accepted student events and plans more for the upcoming weeks, Schaurer said. On Monday, there will be a “signing day” event at the Student Union for accepted students from 4 to 7 p.m.

Previously, there was an admitted student event on April 5 where extra chairs had to be brought in because people were standing in the back, she said.

Members of the Board of Trustees commended Schaurer for the work she’s been doing. Wright State announced her hiring in December.

Board president Tom Gunlock urged his fellow trustees, faculty, staff and students to participate in the letter-writing campaign, alluding to the need to pull enrollment back up.

“We’ve said this over and over again,” Gunlock said. “We have to increase the number of students that attend Wright State.”