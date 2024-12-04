Wright State, Premier Health appoint Florida doctor to dual leadership role

“I was particularly inspired by the shared mission of the two organizations to support the community through excellence in innovative research, exceptional teaching and world class patient care,” Mitra said about why sought the position.

The enhanced affiliation between Wright State and Premier Health was first announced in December. It mirrors agreements that other hospital networks, like the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and UC Health in Cincinnati, have with universities.

Mitra is the first to hold the new dual role responsible for initiatives around developing a more integrated delivery of academic and clinical services at both institutions through the enhanced affiliation between Wright State and Premier Health.

“This is particularly timely in southern Ohio and throughout our country, where we will face a substantial physician shortage over the next decade,” Mitra said.

Mitra comes to the Dayton region from Florida, where he has been serving as professor of medicine and associate dean of clinical affairs at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and chief medical officer at UCF Health.

His appointment, which takes effect March 10, 2025, followed a national search.

“Dr. Mitra’s appointment will advance the region’s medical, clinical and nursing workforce and enhance our research culture, creating a more robust learning environment for our students and providing patients with better access to vital, highly specialized medical care closer to home,” said Sue Edwards, Wright State University president.

Mitra has contributed to research, advising and policy development, particularly in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis, through his expertise in rehabilitation medicine and pain management. Mitra has previously served as a physician advisor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and an expert consult for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Dr. Mitra personifies our commitment to excellence in clinical teaching, which is central to the missions of both of our institutions,” said Mike Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health.

In Mitra’s most recent role, he was a member of the University of Central Florida president’s health cabinet, overseeing the university’s health care-related endeavors. These endeavors included direct patient care, clinically oriented research, medical school partnerships, affiliation agreements and the establishment of new clinical practice locations.

“We are delighted to have a caregiver and researcher of his caliber maintain the momentum on our journey toward becoming the region’s academic medical center,” Riordan said.

Mitra has held other notable positions at the University of Kansas Medical Center and Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

In addition to Mitra’s appointment, other aspects of the 30-year affiliation agreement between the university and health system include a $25 million investment by Premier Health in health care education over two years.

The affiliation will expand graduate medical education opportunities at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, as well as training and programs to grow the nursing workforce.

Premier Health employs more than 11,000 people and is one of the region’s largest health systems with five hospital sites, including the region’s only level I trauma center, Miami Valley Hospital. In addition, Premier Health provides care at seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.