Miami Valley Hospital to be academic medical center as part of Premier-WSU deal

“We will expand academic offerings for a multitude of in-demand allied health areas, which will not only lead to the expansion of clinical services for patients in the region, but also provide new employment opportunities for students interested in these healthcare fields,” Edwards said.

As part of the agreement, the dean of Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine will also serve as Chief Academic Officer at Premier Health, reporting to both institutions. Premier will also expand clinical training at Miami Valley Hospital, and pursue similar programs at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Both institutions say this will improve care for patients and communities in need, and ensure they have access to “a comprehensive array of medical services close to home,” per a joint statement from the institutions.

Wright State University and Premier Health made their first official academic affiliation agreement in 2021, with the intent of generating a stronger and clearer pipeline from the classroom to health workers rooted in the Dayton region. The agreement made each other preferred partners for medical residencies, opportunities for healthcare workers to further their education, among other features.

The two organizations will further outline their business plans by April 30 of next year.