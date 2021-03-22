Wright State receives third Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation grant; will use it for off road quad bikes

“It is essentially two electric bikes that have hand controls and brakes,” Webb said. “The controls are a little modified, but 90 percent of the parts for these bikes are off the shelf and we can go to any bike shop and get those parts to repair or replace them.”

These bikes provide more opportunities for students and strengthen the sense of community among those with disabilities.

Wright State is consistently recognized for its accessibility for all students. New Mobility Magazine and the United Spinal Association recently ranked Wright State third in the nation for wheelchair friendly features. College Magazine included the university as the third best college for students with disabilities.

“I think we’ve certainly benefited immensely whenever we get national partners that are willing to step up and help support creative and new initiatives,” Webb said. “When we can expand opportunities for students, that only helps spread the word nationally to get students that typically haven’t heard of Wright State involved.”

Wright State senior Rebekah Wyse navigates campus in a wheelchair due to brittle bones disease, a condition making her more susceptible to breaking bones. Wyse already participates in Adaptive Recreation at Wright state and looks forward to trying the off-road quad bikes.

“I think it [the bikes] will impact students by allowing them to be more independent and included,” Wyse said. “[Outdoor activities] are sometimes very limited for us. This gives us more opportunities.”

The quality of life grant program funded over 3,300 non-profit programs, awarding more than $32 million across the country since its establishment.