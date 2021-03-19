Wright State University to hold surplus sale next week

Desks, filing cabinets, tables and appliances will be among the items available for purchase at a surplus sale at Wright State University next week.
The sale aims to make sure useable items don’t end up in a landfill.
The surplus sale is on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boonshoft School of Medicine Research Building at 3171 Research Park Blvd.
The sale is on a cash and carry basis. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Shoppers must be prepared to move any purchased items from Wright State the same day as purchase.
Face masks are required while in the building.