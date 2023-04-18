WSU student a winner in Naval Horizons Essay Contest

One of Chapman’s innovative ideas is the use of catalysts in diving masks. The catalysts replace bulky oxygen cylinders by splitting water in order to retrieve the oxygen. Her idea for a visual display in divers’ helmets that use sonar scanning to help enhance their spatial awareness can potentially keep them safe from predators in the water.

Miller has also been working as an undergraduate research assistant in the microscopy lab at the Naval Medical Research Unit – Dayton. She presented at a Tri-Service Toxicology Consortium Meeting, the Society of Toxicology in San Diego and at OMV-SfN Neuroscience Day.

In her spare time, Miller volunteers with various Wright State organizations, including serving as the president of Compassion in Action, which provides aid to charities throughout the Dayton area, and volunteering in the Human Anatomy and Physiology Interactive Lab and the Neuroscience Interactive Lab.

Off-campus she has volunteered with Global Brigades, working remotely at a clinic in partnership with Las Piletas community in Honduras, and at the Elder Life Program at Miami Valley Hospital.

Miller expects to graduate with her undergraduate degree in the spring of 2023 and her master’s degree in physiology and neuroscience in the spring of 2024 through the 4+1 degree program offered by the Department of Neuroscience, Cell Biology and Physiology. She plans to apply to medical schools in May.