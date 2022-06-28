BreakingNews
Husted encourages districts to update policies after ruling on religion for school employees
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WYSO to build studio in Dayton Arcade

Luke Dennis, WYSO general manager and president. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Luke Dennis, WYSO general manager and president. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Business Staff
6 minutes ago

WYSO has signed a leases for a new studio in downtown Dayton’s Arcade, the Dayton public radio station announced.

The radio station said it will begin to transform 500 square feet at the corner of Fourth and Main streets into a state-of-the-art recording and production space that will be named for Chuck Berry of the Charles D. Berry Foundation, which gave the lead gift for the project.

In addition to the lead gift from the Charles D. Berry Foundation, smaller gifts from individuals as well as a generous grant from the discretionary fund of The Dayton Foundation made the new location possible.

“Having a presence in downtown Dayton has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said General Manager Luke Dennis in a statement. “And we’re deeply grateful to our donors for making it a reality. I thank Chuck Berry especially for his decades-long support of WYSO. His generosity has always made it possible for us to grow and improve, like when he gave the lead gift for our license purchase campaign that allowed us to become an independent station. He also made the lead gift for a tower relocation project that increased our potential audience by more than half a million people. He has always invested in WYSO in ways that help us build our capacity.”

The news team will use the space to produce stories. The music team will use it to record interviews with local and visiting performers, according to WYSO

In Other News
1
Woolpert joint venture has shot at $240 million Army contract
2
Miamisburg OKs purchase of bodycams for police department
3
Tears, confusion at abortion provider after ‘Heartbeat Bill’ becomes...
4
PETS: Pip and his noodles
5
Huber Heights council delays city manager vote again

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top