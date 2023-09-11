Xenia couple to open new CrossFit gym on the east side

A Xenia Twp. couple is opening a new CrossFit gym on the east side of Xenia.

Ray and Karen DeVite have plans to open Xenia CrossFit on the corner of East Main Street and Columbus Avenue in October. The couple purchased the former East End Drive Thru at the location and have been renovating the building for several months.

The new gym will feature several tons of free weights, as well as pull-up rigs, rowers, bikes, jump ropes, and other equipment.

Both are certified trainers in the CrossFit space, and will be offering one-hour classes along with a third coach seven days a week. A regular membership is $145 a month for CrossFit classes, and $130 for Lean-X, which is tailored more towards beginners.

The couple got into CrossFit on recommendation from a friend while living in Alaska. At first, they were skeptical.

“We got a workout off the internet and we did it in our living room and it was like, “this looks easy,” Ray said. “And we did it and it was awesome. We were just gasping for air. I always tell people that I finally had found something that I can recapture that same feeling I had at recess when I was in elementary school.”

Ray recently retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 30 years in the Air Force, and the couple have since launched several business ventures in the local area.

“When I was in the Air Force, that was my community,” he said. “We wanted to create another place where people could find community.”

CrossFit Xenia is one of only a few CrossFit-specific offerings in the local area, and has already garnered modest interest from Cedarville University students and others, the DeVites said. The couple’s research found that roughly 11,500 cars pass the gym on East Main Street every day, a number Ray suspects will grow with ongoing development in the region.

“It’s a busy thoroughfare. It’s only gonna get busier,” he said. “We just think that it’s a great location.”