Xenia narrows school board search to four candidates; some are familiar faces

At a special meeting Friday, the four current board members reviewed seven applications and decided to interview four of the seven candidates who applied: Cheryl Marcus, Jennifer Marietta, Melva “Cookie” Newsom, and Joshua Smith.

“Our primary focus is on selecting the candidate that will best serve the needs of our students, families, staff members, and the district as a whole,” said Joshua Day, president of the Xenia Board of Education. “We were pleased to have so many applicants for the position, and I look forward to getting to know those selected for interviews as we go through the process to select the best person to complete this term.”