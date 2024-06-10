Xenia schools to start next phase of Doug Adams Stadium renovation this week

“Over the coming summer months, Xenia families will really see this second phase of the project take shape as the buildings are constructed,” Xenia superintendent Gabe Lofton said. “As excited as our community was to see the grandstands go up last summer, I think they will be even more thrilled to see the culmination of this project this year as we create a facility to support our student athletes for many years to come.”

Xenia completed the first phase of the stadium renovation — which involved new grandstands and lighting — last year. The stadium sits along the north side of West Main Street (U.S. 35 Business Route), just west of downtown Xenia.

The second phase includes constructing two new buildings and renovating two others, the district said. New construction includes a 7,918 square-foot home-side fieldhouse with a large locker room, restroom facilities, concessions, basic kitchen facilities and a multi-purpose community room, as a gathering space, according to the district.

The district will also construct a 2,398 square foot visitor-side fieldhouse with two locker rooms and restroom facilities, a pedestrian plaza connecting the buildings and grandstands, an east parking lot and an expanded north parking lot for game-day crowds, and upgraded signage and entryway.

In addition, major renovations are planned for the restroom and concessions building, with a new exterior and upgraded wheelchair access. The ticket and storage building will also be upgraded, with a covered breezeway to shelter the primary stadium entrance.

“We have great partners for this project who are working with us to get this project completed on time and on budget — all without losing access to this critical space for our teams of student-athletes,” Lofton added. “I am glad to say that we will be able to once again use the field throughout the construction process, and that we will be able to host a full home football schedule this fall.”

Funding for phase two, approximately $4 million, is a mix of district capital funds, as well as private donations, the district said.

The project is expected to be substantially complete by December.

An 11 a.m. Thursday groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the area where the new fieldhouse will be built, adjacent to the Cox Elementary parking lot.