Xenia seeking public input on Warner Middle School

“We know that, like most of us, you are anxious to know more what the new facility will look like. However, before we get to that stage, the district is making important decisions about how our middle school students will best learn, now and in the years to come,” the district wrote on Facebook.

The new middle school is still in planning stages. District plans call for a design team of administrators, teachers and community members to work with architecture firm SHP to determine the look of the facility. The new middle school will sit immediately adjacent to the current Warner, which will be demolished. The district expects to begin construction in spring 2022.