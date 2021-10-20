Xenia seeking public input on Warner Middle School

XENIA — The Xenia school district wants to hear from parents and community members on what curriculum is important to them as they set plans to construct a new Warner Middle School.
The district will hold two public meetings on Monday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m to 7:15 p.m. Both meetings will be held at McKinley Elementary.
The district is also conducting an online survey about what types of curriculum parents would like to see in new classrooms. Options include science, engineering, computer programming, music and theater.
“We know that, like most of us, you are anxious to know more what the new facility will look like. However, before we get to that stage, the district is making important decisions about how our middle school students will best learn, now and in the years to come,” the district wrote on Facebook.
The new middle school is still in planning stages. District plans call for a design team of administrators, teachers and community members to work with architecture firm SHP to determine the look of the facility. The new middle school will sit immediately adjacent to the current Warner, which will be demolished. The district expects to begin construction in spring 2022.
Voters approved a $36.2 million bond issue in May to construct the new Warner Middle School. Passing the bond means the district is eligible for between $15 million to $20 million from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, which is money that could be used to pay off the bond debt or pay for renovations of Xenia High School.