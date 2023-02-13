Xenia to bring building inspections, permits in-house to help local businesses

“We view ourselves as it’s our service to provide,” Holloway said in an interview last week. “We are obligated to take care of our residents and businesses, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The move will not cost the city any additional funding, and the city is not hiring its own staff, Holloway said.

Any residential or business building applications submitted before Feb. 6 will be serviced by Greene County Department of Building Regulations until Feb. 21, when all open permits, except for the Greene County Jail and Media Room construction projects, will transition to National Inspection Corporation. Any applications after Feb. 6 should be submitted to the city of Xenia and will be serviced by NIC, the city said.

A fee calculator to help residents and businesses determine estimated permit costs is on the city’s website. Building and zoning permits can be requested with one application digitally, or in person at the city administration building, officials said.

More information about building and zoning permits can be found by visiting the city’s website, www.ci.xenia.oh.us.