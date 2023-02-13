Xenia to bring building inspections, permits in-house to help local businesses

XENIA — The city of Xenia is now providing building inspection services in-house, to improve the process for residents and local businesses, officials say.
The city announced a contract with National Inspection Corporation, based in Washington Twp. on Thursday. The company will provide building plan reviews and examinations for the city as well as inspections, permit and certificate of occupancy issuances, building code inspections, and the issuance of repair, condemnation or adjudication orders.
“This is an exciting step forward for Xenia,” said City Manager Brent Merriman. “Our goal is to provide a smooth process to customers making an investment in our community. We believe contracting with National Inspection Corporation, which has a reputation of offering excellent customer service, will help us attain that goal.”
The city started the process of bringing services back in-house last year, after receiving complaints from local business owners about the lengthy building inspection process through Greene County, said assistant city manager Jared Holloway.
Greene County Building Regulations serves the entirety of Greene County, except for Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Cedarville, Clifton, and now Xenia, and an estimated 150 applications from Xenia will transfer to NIC once the contract goes into effect.
“We view ourselves as it’s our service to provide,” Holloway said in an interview last week. “We are obligated to take care of our residents and businesses, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
The move will not cost the city any additional funding, and the city is not hiring its own staff, Holloway said.
Any residential or business building applications submitted before Feb. 6 will be serviced by Greene County Department of Building Regulations until Feb. 21, when all open permits, except for the Greene County Jail and Media Room construction projects, will transition to National Inspection Corporation. Any applications after Feb. 6 should be submitted to the city of Xenia and will be serviced by NIC, the city said.
A fee calculator to help residents and businesses determine estimated permit costs is on the city’s website. Building and zoning permits can be requested with one application digitally, or in person at the city administration building, officials said.
More information about building and zoning permits can be found by visiting the city’s website, www.ci.xenia.oh.us.
