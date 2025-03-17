Yellow Springs Schools names new superintendent

Potter said Winston will assume the role of assistant superintendent for this coming school year.

Holden has been superintendent of Yellow Springs Schools since 2019. During that time, the district’s report card improved from the old system’s rating of a C to 4.5 stars on a five-star system.

In previous report cards, a C would meet standards, while in the current system, 3 stars is considered meeting standards.

Winston began as an algebra teacher at Beavercreek High School, Potters aid, then served as assistant principal at Thurgood Marshall High School and principal of Horace Mann Elementary. Before her role in Yellow Springs, she was an assistant principal at Xenia High School.

Potter said the board looked forward to working with Winston.

“We are confident that Ms. Winston’s leadership will continue to build on the strong foundation of excellence in Yellow Springs Schools, and we look forward to working together to support this transition,” Potter said. “We encourage the community to welcome her and to engage with them as we work together to shape the future of our schools.”